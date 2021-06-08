Man Shot in Beaumont; Suspect Sought by Police

A man was shot Tuesday in Beaumont, and police sought public help in identifying and apprehending the assailant.

Patrol officers sent to the area of Beaumont Avenue and Cougar Way on a report of gunfire at 1:17 a.m. found a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

The unidentified man was transported to an area hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition, according to police.

During the first minutes of the investigation, police received reports that a possible second victim, or a suspect, was in the parking area behind the Stater Bros. supermarket located along Beaumont Avenue and Oak Valley Parkway. Despite assistance by a Riverside County sheriff’s helicopter crew and Banning police officers, nobody was located.

Police urged any witnesses to call the Beaumont police watch commander at 951-769-8500.