Palm Springs Pride events announced for November ’21 celebration

Palm Springs Pride organizers announced a traditional slate of in-person events for the annual Downtown celebration which takes place November 1-7, 2021.

The Pride parade and festival will feature multiple stages of live entertainment, a vendor marketplace and a pedestrian-only area of bars, restaurants and shopping.

Some of the events organized for this year’s celebration include:

George Zander Candlelight Vigil and March

Monday, November 1, 2021 (6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.) New Downtown Park at Museum Way and Belardo Rd, Palm Springs

Pride Drive-in Movie Night screening

November 3, 2021 (5:30 – 9:30 p.m.)

Camelot Theatres 2300 E Baristo Rd

Flag Raising

Friday, November 5, 2021 (10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.)

Location announced in early August.

Palm Springs Coming Out Celebration

A Night of Hundred Stars Friday, November 5, 2021 (5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.)

Palm Canyon Drive from Museum Way to Tahquitz Canyon Way

In 2019, Pride Week attracted an estimated 140,000 attendees and generated a $28 million direct spending economic impact for area hotels, shops, restaurants, and other local businesses, according to organizers.