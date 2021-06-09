Emergency issue on I-10 in Desert Center, multiple people hospitalized

A heavy response from first responders Wednesday afternoon after an elderly woman reportedly suffered a heart issue and multiple children were found unconscious off of Interstate-10 in Desert Center.

Call logs indicate the incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. as a medical aid emergency eastbound at the Red Cloud exit.

When NBC Palm Springs arrived on scene there were two mercy air ambulances, eight ground ambulances and three fire trucks.

It’s unclear exactly what medical emergency the woman suffered, but we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Traffic on I-10 is not effected as result of this incident.