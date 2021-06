NBCares Silver Linings: Donna Rolfe “Out of My Mind A Collection of Wit and Wisdom”

Vibrant, sassy and bold author, Donna Rolfe is now sharing the story of her thrilling life experiences.

With her book entitled “Out of My Mind a Collection of Wit and Wisdom,” Rolfe compiled a series of advice and anecdotes from her journey through life up until now.

Completing the book was no task for the weak, and with the challenges set forth by the pandemic publishing, this piece is a silver lining.