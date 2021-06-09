Temple Sinai of Palm Desert announces full reopening

Temple Sinai of Palm Desert announces a full reopening beginning June 15.

“We are looking forward to everyone being part of our joyous Jewish community as together we make Jewish life bloom in the desert,” said Temple Sinai Rabbi David Novak.

Friday night Erev Shabbat services will be held in the temple sanctuary at 5:30. Those who prefer to participate from home can watch the Livestream via the temple website (http://www.templesinaipd.org.) Saturday morning Torah study (at 8:45 AM) and Shabbat morning services (at 10:00 AM) will be held weekly in the chapel, and also available on Zoom,

reachable through the temple website. Bar and Bat mitzvah services will again be held in the sanctuary. The temple currently plans to hold its High Holy Day services, beginning with Erev Rosh Hashanah on Monday, September 6, in-person and through Livestream. Adult Education and the Rabbi Avi Levine Religious School, the Coachella Valley’s only Reform religious school, will begin as scheduled in September at Temple Sinai.

“I am in total gratitude of Zoom, streaming, etc., and our rabbi has made a huge difference in what could have been a lonelier year,” said Terrie Turner, temple member and office volunteer, “but I am thrilled that we will be returning to our beautiful sanctuary.”

Temple Sinai is home to many auxiliaries and clubs, including Book Club and Mah Jongg, Women of Sinai, Brotherhood, Yiddish Club, and Desert Cities Bridge. Scott Magged, owner of Desert Cities Bridge Club, which has been operating online, is “thrilled to return to face-to-face bridge at Temple Sinai”. Those groups that are not active in the summer will resume activities at the beginning of the high season.