Alaska Airlines to Launch Seasonal Route from Palm Springs to Austin, Texas

Alaska Airlines announced Thursday it will launch seasonal nonstop service from Palm Springs to Austin, Texas, beginning in the fall.

The new route kicks off Nov. 19 and will operate five days a week through April 18, 2022. The airline will fly its 76-seat Embraer 175 back and forth from Austin to Palm Springs International Airport once a day.

“Thanks to world famous film and music festivals and a common love of arts and culture, this is truly a match made in Heaven, and we thank Alaska Airlines for recognizing the connection,” Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege said.

Alaska Airlines is one of a handful of carriers to begin service to Palm Springs International Airport in recent months.

The new service routes — from Southwest Airlines and Boutique Air — are contributing to the rebound in air travel at the city-owned airport that was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, the airport saw its best passenger travel numbers since the pandemic began, and officials said that trend is set to continue.

Alaska Airlines, meanwhile, previously announced new routes from Palm Springs to San Jose; Reno, Nevada; and Boise, Idaho, which were set to begin service last December but postponed due to the pandemic. The airline successfully launched its service to Reno but quickly suspended it. The status of those routes was unclear.