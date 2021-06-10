Southwest announces four new direct flights out of Palm Springs

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday four new routes out of Palm Springs.

There will be new daily year-round service to Sacramento, seasonal daily service to Dallas Love Field and Chicago Midway, and Saturday seasonal service to Portland.

The new year-round Sacramento service will start on October 7, 2021 and will operate twice daily with one morning round-trip flight and one evening round-trip flight.

New daily service to Dallas Love Field will start on November 7, 2021, daily service to Chicago Midway will start on November 23, 2021, and the new Portland service will start on November

20, 2021 and will operate on Saturdays. Dallas, Chicago, and Portland will operate on a seasonal basis during the Coachella Valley’s primary tourist season.

“The addition of these four new direct flights to Palm Springs from Chicago, Dallas, Portland and Sacramento, our state’s capital, is fantastic news and a huge gamechanger for the Coachella Valley destination,” said Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege. “We know that residents in these regions love Palm Springs for our relaxed desert lifestyle, year-round sunshine, iconic mid-century modern architecture, and world famous film and music festivals – and we are thrilled that Southwest Airlines has recognized our destination is experiencing a tremendous renaissance that continues to blossom. A big thank you to Southwest for continuing to invest in the Palm Springs destination.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Southwest Airlines and thank them for their continued commitment to add air service into Greater Palm Springs,” said Scott White, President/CEO of the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The added nonstop flights from Dallas, Portland and Chicago will allow us to welcome even more visitors from these key markets to our desert oasis, and the year-round daily service from Sacramento will reinforce the strong business tie between our two destinations.”

“Following on our initial successes in serving travelers in the Coachella Valley, we’re so pleased to add this time-saving nonstop service to the Pacific Northwest and the mid-continent just in time for the welcomed season of higher visitation to the Palm Springs area,” said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. “We’re also pleased to connect Palm Springs and Sacramento in another expression of our two decades of commitment as California’s largest air carrier.”

For more information about the airlines that serve Palm Springs and the routes they fly, please visit PalmSpringsAirport.com