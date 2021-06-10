Splash House is making a return

Splash House organizers announced Thursday the return of a Summer 2021 festival.

This years event is set to take place two separate weekends, August 13-15 and August 20-22.

Guess who’s back! We’ve missed you so much we’re coming back for 2 weekends on August 13-15 & 20-22. Register today to access the On Sale beginning Thursday, June 17 at 12pm PT. Line up is coming soon, see you on the dance floor 🌴https://t.co/DJnElwKzcG pic.twitter.com/JmEzsY3aLT — Splash House (@SplashHousePS) June 10, 2021

Ticket sales open June 17 and noon. You can register for access here.

Venues for the 2021 festival include: The Saguaro, Margaritaville, The Renaissance and after-hour nights at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Each resort will have a full takeover hosting poolside stages, rooms and balconies.

The festival is for those 21 years and older, Saturday and Sunday from noon to sundown, subject to capacity limits and includes shuttles to and from each venue.

A lineup for the 2021 festival is not yet released.