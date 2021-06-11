NBC Palm Springs Anchors Perform Radio Drama “The Adventures of Sam Spade: The Dead Duck Caper” for a Good Cause

One of those rare, magical moments when my favorite NBC Palm Springs anchors and personalities gather together to support a great cause — to help end blood cancer for good! We performed a 1947 radio play by Dashiell Hammett called THE ADVENTURES OF SAM SPADE: THE DEAD DUCK CAPER.

You may remember the Sam Spade character from “The Maltese Falcon” as portrayed by Humphrey Bogart. This time, Gino LaMont channels the role. See LaMont, Sara Sancez, Mike Everett, Joe Smith, Thalia Hayden, Jerry Steffen, Sandie Newton, Barbara Kerr, and yours truly ham it up.

For each donation of any amount, you will get a link to the mystery thriller radio play.

So please donate if you can, it will help end blood cancer for good.

To donate, click here or here and thank you very much.