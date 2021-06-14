Deadline Extended For 6th Annual SunLine Transit Agency Student Art Contest

The deadline for Coachella Valley students to submit clean energy-themed artwork that could be enlarged and wrapped around local buses was extended Monday for another two weeks.

Students participating in the SunLine Transit Agency’s sixth annual Student Art Contest have until just before midnight on June 28 to submit their work. The original deadline was Monday evening.

“This year’s contest is especially important for local youth as they look for opportunities to get more involved in the community,” according to an agency statement. “The contest gives students a goal to work towards while teaching them about the benefits of clean energy and the public transit system.”

This year’s theme is “Driving the Future of Sustainability in Coachella Valley.”

The contest has three categories for elementary, middle and high school students.

Elementary and middle school students must create work using crayons, paint, colored pencils, or other similar tools, but they are not allowed to submit digital media.

High school students are allowed to compose art using a variety of mediums including digital media, paint, markers, photographs, or works utilizing graphic design techniques.

First place winners from each of the three categories will have their artwork wrapped around a hydrogen electric fuel cell bus, and see their art on SunLine’s website and on the agency’s marketing materials.

The second and third place winners will have their artwork displayed at local bus stops.

