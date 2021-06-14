Most COVID restrictions lift June 15, some mask requirements still in place

Valley shoppers are counting down to the state’s June 15th reopening date.

“I’m excited that there’s more stuff you can do outside, and go to theme parks and stuff like that,” said Daylia Anderson, Coachella Valley visitor.

“I think it’s great, it could have been done yesterday” said Joyce Blake, Indio resident.

On Tuesday, the state’s color coded system goes away and businesses will no longer have capacity limits or distance requirements.

However, some restrictions may still be in place.

“A lot of questions are still to be answered,”said Jose Arballo Jr., Riverside University Health System spokesperson. “Cal/OSHA is returning, I think on Thursday with some of their final recommendations, so we don’t want to jump the gun on that if it’s different from what we believe it will be.”

According to the state’s blueprint, large indoor events can resume, but participants will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

In terms of the mask mandate, that will change as well, which has left some locals confused.

“It’s really a quandry of what we should do, and what we shouldn’t do,” said Tyrone Nelson, La Quinta resident.

The county’s health department states that if an individual is vaccinated, they don’t have to wear masks indoors unless a business requires them, or if they’re in a school, hospital, nursing home or on public transit.

“I’ve already spoken to some operators of small grocery stores and they may be asking their customers to continue to wear it,” said Jose Arballo. “[It’s] not required but they’re asking, and I think that situation will be on a case by case basis. Unvaccinated people will have to wear masks in most indoor public settings.”

However, there may be some exceptions.

“If you’re going to be around vaccinated people and you’re unvaccinated, there might be some wiggle room there,” said Arballo. “But, from our public health point of view, if you’re not vaccinated, we encourage you to do so, clearly, and continue to wear your mask from your own benefit.”