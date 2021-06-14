Seven-Year-Old Girl Killed in Thousand Palms Crash

A 7-year-old Indio girl was identified Monday as the person killed in a crash on the Sonny Bono Memorial (10) Freeway in Thousand Palms.

Natalie Tellez was pronounced dead at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage about an hour after the crash, according to the Riverside County coroner’s office.

The crash was first reported at 1:52 a.m. Sunday as a vehicle with a blown-out tire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the Monterey Avenue off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details of the crash were not available, but the CHP reported the crash as a fatal. The CHP also noted one passenger in the vehicle had a hand injury requiring medical assistance.