NBCares Silver Lining Sadie Calvano “Secrets of a Marine’s Wife”

The retelling of a grizzly homicide in the desert of Twentynine Palms shocked the Coachella Valley, Southern California and the nation almost a decade ago.

Erin Corwin, 19, was murdered while pregnant on June 28, 2014, in the Joshua Tree area by her secret lover Christopher Lee. Erin and Christoper were lovers, but both were married to other people.

The lead actress of the Lifetime original movie “Secrets of a Marine Wife”, Sadie Calvano, retells the story of Erin Corwin and the entire horrific situation.

The movie premiers June 19th on Lifetime at 8:00 p.m.