Cooling centers available across the Coachella Valley

As the Coachella Valley and much of Riverside County are seeing temperatures soar, the County is providing a list of cooling centers for residents to turn to to beat the heat.

Below is a list of those locations and hours of operation:

Coachella Senior Center 1540 7th St Coachella 92236 Mon-Fri 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM Coachella Valley Rescue Mission 84110 Manila St. Indio 92201 Mon-Sun 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Martha’s Village & Kitchen 83791 Date Ave Indio 92201 Mon-Sun 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM La Quinta Wellness Center 78-450 Ave. La Fonda La Quinta 92253 Mon-Fri 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Palm Desert Library 73300 Fred Waring Drive Palm Desert 92260 Mon-Thu 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM Fri & Sat 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center 480 W. Tramview Road Palm Springs 92262 Mon-Fri 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM Well in the Desert 441 S. Calle Encilia Palm Springs 92262 Mon-Sun 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM Palm Springs Public Library 300 S. Sunrise Way Palm Springs 92262 Mon-Th10:00 AM–6:00 PM Fri & Sat 10:00am – 5:00 PM

Click here to view more about the centers throughout the County.

An excessive heat warning began Monday morning and will continue through 9 p.m. Sunday in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

The warning will also include the Riverside metropolitan area and the Riverside County mountains starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday and lasting through 9 p.m. Saturday.

The heat in the Coachella Valley could continue climbing, with forecasters saying Friday could see a high of 122.

The weather service said the extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

People should be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

While young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the weather service said that’s especially true during warm or hot weather — when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.