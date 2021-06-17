2021 Splash House Tickets Go on Sale Thursday

Tickets for August’s rendition of the 2021 Splash House in Palm Springs go on sale at noon Thursday.

More than 50 musicians are slated to perform over two weekends at the annual music festival. It will be held on the weekends of Aug. 13-15 and August 20-22 at the Margaritaville, Renaissance and Saguaro hotels, along with the After Hours parties at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Performers Dom Dolla and Get Real are among the artists slated to headline the first weekend, along with Bob Moses and CamelPhat during the second weekend.

General admission passes range from $159 to $219 and will be valid for all pool stages. After hours passes will go for $60 to $70, and will be valid for both nights at the air museum. There are also hotel packages that start at $900.

Splash House began in 2013, and was set to return last year but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests must be at least 21 years old. Tickets and additional information can be found here.