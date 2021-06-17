Bezo’s ex wife donates $18 million to College of the Desert

Jeff Bezo’s ex wife, Mackenzie Scott, is donating money to colleges across the Country and College of the Desert in Palm Desert is one of them.

COD is receiving $18 million from Scott.

Scott said in a blog post that her team identified 286 institutes, colleges and charities that work in neglected and overlooked communities.

For colleges that means schools that, “Successfully educate students from communities that have been chronically underserved.”

Her latest round of donations nears $3 billion.

Forbes estimates she’s worth about $60 billion after her divorce settlement, but she pledged to give away most of her wealth.

It’s unclear what COD will do with the donation.