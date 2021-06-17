NBCares Silver Linings Melissa Manchester at Oscar’s

The pandemic affected everyone differently, but for musicians and live performers, a major way to interact with fans abruptly came to a halt.

Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Melissa Manchester was able to continue to share her gift via zoom and by consistently releasing singles throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

During that time of isolation, Manchester released “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” an intimate inside reflection on how the collective was feeling about the stay-at-home orders.

Since restrictions have been lifted, vaccines have become more widespread and COVID19 infection numbers have dramatically fallen Melissa Manchester is making an in-person 3-night appearance in the Coachella Valley.

From June 17 – 19 Melissa Manchester will be performing at Oscar’s in Palm Springs in their live concert series.

For more information visit oscarspalmsprings.com.