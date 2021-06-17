Record Temps shattered as unrelenting heatwave continues

The official temperature at Palm Springs Airport hit 120 degrees at 1:00PM Thursday, shattering the old record of 116, as a widespread heatwave envelopes the west coast.

Temperatures in the Coachella Valley rose faster than expected Thursday, prompting forecasters to revise estimates for expected highs. NBC Palm Springs meteorologist Jerry Steffan said that is is altogether possible for Palm Springs to reach 123 degrees, tying the all time high ever recorded in the city.

Other current temperatures just after 1:00PM included 117 in Thermal and Thousand Palms, 119 in Palm Desert, and 115 in Indio. The 120 in Palm Springs is the hottest in the United States, matching the 120 in Death Valley.

Grid operators for California’s electrical supply have issued a Flex Alert asking customers to conserve electricity in the wake of the oppressive heat.