Traffic stalled on I-10 at Chiriaco Summit due to major collision

One person was seriously injured Thursday when a big rig plowed into a stalled car on Interstate 10 near Chiriaco Summit.

The collision was reported about 7:10 a.m. on the westbound I-10, about 25 miles east of Indio, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The trucker was traveling at “full speed” hauling 13,000 pounds of cargo when the rig struck the sedan, the CHP reported.

The car’s driver, who was unconscious when emergency personnel arrived, suffered injuries described as major, according to the CHP.

It was not immediately clear if the trucker was hurt.

Westbound traffic was snarled for several hours while crews worked the clear the scene.