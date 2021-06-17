You’re Invited to “Take Back” Desert Premiere Starring Mickey Rourke

Local filmmaker, Christian Sesma and his Seskri Films, team up with Mike Hatton’s Ton of Hats to bring you the new action-thriller “Take Back” starring Mickey Rourke. Shot in the Coachella Valley during the pandemic, the film stars Gillian White as a woman with a mysterious past.

“Take Back” is set to premiere Thursday, 6/17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mary Pickford is D’Place in Cathedral City. Fans are welcome to attend the red-carpet to take pictures. The after-party hosted by Agave Caliente Tequila Bar in Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City is also open to the public.

“Take Back” arrives in theaters and on video-on-demand 6/18.