“Good on Paper” Interview with Iliza Shlesinger, Margaret Cho, Ryan Hansen

Iliza Shlesinger wrote the screenplay and starred in the new Netflix romantic-comedy (or is it?) “Good on Paper.” She plays Andrea, a stand-up comic and struggling actress, who meets Ryan Hansen’s Dennis, a guy who seems too good to be true. The voice of reason here is Margaret Cho’s Margot, Andrea’s one and only best friend.

I sat down with the cast to talk about their roles, how the film is an homage to struggling actresses everywhere, and what they hope for viewers to get after watching “Good on Paper.”

“Good on Paper” arrives on Netflix June 23. For more of my “Good on Paper” interview, click here.