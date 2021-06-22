Man barricades himself in La Quinta community, prompting heavy police presence

A man barricaded himself inside a home in La Quinta this morning, prompting heavy police presence at a gated community near Washington Street.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told us the incident began around 3 a.m. on the 78500 block of Via Bolero inside the community.

The community was shut down for hours as authorities occupied the area.

A SWAT unit and bomb squad arrived hours into the incident and our crews reported seeing smoke from flash bangs being set off.

An ambulance was called in at one point, though it’s unclear if there were any injuries

No other details are available at this hour.

