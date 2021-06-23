CVUSD announces return to in-person instruction for 2021-2022 school year

The Coachella Valley Unified School District announced this week the plan for their 2021-2022 school year.

Students will return for in-person instruction on Thursday, August 12.

CVUSD was going to return to a hybrid schedule in April 2021, but in late March the school board voted to not move forward with the proposed plan.

The other school districts in the Coachella Valley had already returned to a hybrid model for the end of the 2020-2021 school year.