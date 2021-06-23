Idyllwild Boasts Highest Vaccination Rate in Riverside County

Riverside County vaccination records show the unincorporated town of Idyllwild has the highest vaccination rates in the county. At 122 % partially vaccinated and 102.26 fully vaccinated, they may be among the highest in the country.

Will Steichen, the director of recreation and community programs for the Idyllwild Community Center says what made the difference early on was involved leaders with strong relationships with the county.

“Because we have those active community leaders we have a really wonderful relationship with the county supervisor’s office and so we were actually able to do early on three large scale vaccination clinics and that’s where we were able to get a large number of our population vaccinated,” says Steichen.

He also says what’s made the difference since is having strong community relationships, “It’s really one person at a time when it comes to this you know with the misinformation … where they start changing their minds, in my experience is talking with the people they know and trust.”

And leaders take time to build that trust. In the case of one family, he and other leaders had conversations with them about the vaccine and their concerns for about a month.

“And by the end of it, their entire family, including them had been vaccinated … for me it was really wonderful seeing them become more comfortable and at the end of it they became a pretty big advocate,” says Steichen.

For a full list of cities and vaccination rates click here: RIVCO VACCINATION RATES BY CITY

For information on where to get the vaccine in the county click here: VACCINATION RIVERSIDE COUNTY