NBCares Silver Lining Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert

The coronavirus pandemic has caused quite a few adjustments in the past 16 months and one local orginization that felt the brunt of that was the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert.

In the beginnging of the stay at home orders in March of 2020 the museum was able to offer children zoom activites and take home kits to survive the lockdown.

However, after months of social distancing and measures that caused the Rancho Mirgage location to “offically” close thier doors, they are reopening.

Cindy Burreson shares how CDMOD is returning in 2022 with new ideas and plans to enrich the youth in the Coachella Valley; a real silver lining.

For more information visit www.cdmod.org.