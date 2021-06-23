“The Ice Road” Interview: Laurence Fishburne, Amber Midthunder Talk About Netflix Action-Thriller

Laurence Fishburne stars as truck operator Goldenrod in “The Ice Road” while Amber Midthunder plays Tantoo, the fierce Cree truck driver who has other motivations.

Here’s the official synopsis:

After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.

I spoke with the actors about the making of the movie. “The Ice Road” drives to Netflix June 25th. For more of my “The Ice Road” interview, click here.