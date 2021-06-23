Thunderstorms, Rain Arrive in Coachella Valley

Thunderstorms brought rain to the Coachella Valley Wednesday, a rarity for summertime in the region.

The National Weather Service reported .03 of an inch of rain had fallen at Palm Springs International Airport as of 4 p.m., with additional globules possible through about 7 p.m.

Forecasters said the thunderstorms emanated from a low pressure system off the coast of Southern California, which pulled lingering residential moisture from Tropical Storm Dolores, which dissipated a few days ago.

The moisture comes as Palm Springs — and the rest of the Southland — experienced lackluster rainfall this year.

Palm Springs has reported 0.58 inches of rain in 2021, compared to the average of 2.87 inches for this time of year. The last rainfall in Palm Springs was in April, when .01 of an inch was reported.