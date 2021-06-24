Palm Springs Records First Rain on June 23 Since at Least 1893

Wednesday was the first time rain fell on this day in Palm Springs for at least the last 128 years, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service reported .03 of an inch of rain was measured at Palm Springs International Airport on Wednesday, and traces fell elsewhere throughout the Coachella Valley.

No rainfall had previously been reported in Palm Springs on June 23. The city’s records date back to 1893.

Forecasters said the thunderstorms emanated from a low pressure system off the coast of Southern California that pulled lingering residential moisture from Tropical Storm Dolores, which dissipated a few days ago.

Meteorologist James Brotherton said Palm Springs is usually a solid barometer for weather behavior in the Coachella Valley, but stopped short of saying Wednesday’s rainfall was the first time the entire valley experienced rain on June 23.

Additional droplets could fall through 7 p.m., the weather service reported.

The rainfall accompanied warm temperatures across the region — 100 in Palm Springs, 97 in Indio and 104 in Thermal.

The moisture comes as Palm Springs — and the rest of the Southland — experienced lackluster rainfall this year.

Palm Springs has reported 0.61 inches of rain in 2021. The normal figure through June 23 is 2.87 inches. The last previous rainfall in Palm Springs was in April, when .01 of an inch was reported.