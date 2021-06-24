Shortfest 2021: Honoring Palm Desert Actor Sandy Reed in “Forgive Us” Premiere

The new film “Forgive Us” is an allegory of coming home as a member of the LGBTQ community. In this sociological thriller from writers Jono Mitchell and D.W. Hodges, this is a Christmas movie with a sinister twist. Palm Desert actor Sandy Reed holds the film from start to finish. Sadly, he passed away in a pedestrian accident last year but his spirit lives on in “Forgive Us.”

I spoke with producer Alex Woodruff about the making of the film and the brilliance of Sanford “Sandy” Reed in the movie.

“Forgive Us” is in competition for Best LGBT+ Short and Best Midnight Short. Click here for details.