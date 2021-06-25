Gov. Newsom announces $5.2 billion to cover unpaid rent

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday $5.2 billion to cover all unpaid rent for lower-income Californians who struggled during the pandemic.

According to Newsom, this is the largest rent relief package the Country has seen.

“California is ROARING back — and leaving no one behind,” said Newsom in a Tweet Friday.

As a result of the pandemic, two new rent laws were implemented in California, the Tenant, Homeowner, and Small Landlord Relief and Stabilization Act of 2020 (AB 3088), which took effect on August 31, 2020; and the COVID-19 Tenant Relief Act (SB 91), which took effect on February 1, 2021. These laws protect tenants with a COVID-19-related financial impact from eviction for nonpayment of rent if the tenant provides the landlord with a signed declaration for financial distress. They also protect tenants from “no cause” evictions, meaning an eviction where the landlord does not state a reason.

View more on these laws here

The Governor’s announcement comes as park of his “California Roars Back” plan.