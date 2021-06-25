Liam Neeson Talks “The Ice Road” with Manny the Movie Guy

Liam Neeson Talks “The Ice Road” with Manny the Movie Guy

Manny The Movie Guy Connect

The always dependable Liam Neeson stars as Mike in the new Netflix action-thriller “The Ice Road.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.

Take a look at my fun interview with the legendary actor about his interest in making the film, and how the film’s DNA is taken from Henri-Georges Clouzot’s “The Wages of Fear.”

“The Ice Road” drives to Netflix June 25th.  For more of my “The Ice Road” interviews, click here.

Trending Stories