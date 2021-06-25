Liam Neeson Talks “The Ice Road” with Manny the Movie Guy

The always dependable Liam Neeson stars as Mike in the new Netflix action-thriller “The Ice Road.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.

Take a look at my fun interview with the legendary actor about his interest in making the film, and how the film’s DNA is taken from Henri-Georges Clouzot’s “The Wages of Fear.”

"The Ice Road" drives to Netflix June 25th.