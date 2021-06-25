Locally produced plays hosted in Joshua Tree

Joshua Tree Summer Theatre Under the Stars is hosting it’s second weekend of performances this weekend following a sell out Father’s Day weekend.

The series of locally produced plays takes place at an outdoor venue at the northern edge of Joshua Tree National Park. Organizers describe it as an “intimate” venue with a “dramatic mountain backdrop.”

The first of the locally produced plays, “The Wild West (Sh!t) Show,” will be performed June 25-27. This paly is described as a comedy that combines the gunslinging swagger of a Wild West stunt show with boisterous vaudevillian slapstick, and is for a mature-audiences-only (18+) crowd.

“We’re extremely proud to showcase High Desert talent in our unique open-air space, which is a kind of mini-theatre-in-the-round,” said Abe Daniels, an award-winning local theatre director and creator/caretaker of Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel. “In addition to presenting diverse plays we feel audiences will enjoy, we’re very excited to be bringing folks back out to experience live entertainment. The response has been really gratifying.”

Debuting July 9 and running two consecutive weekends is “Shakespeare in Revue.”

Rounding out the series’ season will be “Miles Gloriosus,” opening July 23; and “Eyeless in Colonus,” opening August 6.

House opens at 7:30 p.m. with a showtime of 8:15 p.m. and seating is limited to 20 per performance.

For more information on the plays and tickets click here.