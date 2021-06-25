New Desert Hot Springs Library opens Saturday

A grand opening ceremony will take place Saturday celebrating the opening of the new Desert Hot Springs Library.

The library, located at 14380 Palm Drive, is operated by the Riverside County Library System.

“This brand new library in Desert Hot Springs is very important to the community,” said Riverside County Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “Building a new library in Desert Hot Springs was one of the first things I worked on as a new county supervisor, and we are thrilled we will be able to dedicate this library on Saturday. We worked with the community to plan the library, to replace a nearly 50-year-old branch. The new library is four times larger, allowing us to expand programming and have spacious reading areas, expanded collections and features the community requested, such as study rooms, a community room, an opportunity space for a variety of activities, a teen space, a children’s library and improved technology. I have been proud to work with the Riverside County Library System on this phenomenal addition for the community’s future.”

The new Desert Hot Springs Library is a modern, 15,000 square foot single story library that replaced the 3,527 square foot library which was built in 1972. The new library includes amenities that are in high demand for the community. These amenities include private study rooms, community meeting room, opportunity rooms, furniture with plug in technology, increased number of public computers, teen library space, children’s library space, story time room, and a Friends of the Library bookstore. The new library includes over 31,000 materials in the collection.

Mayor of Desert Hot Springs, Scott Matas, echoes such great excitement with all that the new library has to offer to the City of Desert Hot Springs. “The opening of the Desert Hot Springs Library is a proud day for our community.” Mayor Matas continues, “we are grateful to our partners at the county for seeing the value in investing in the future of Desert Hot Springs and look forward to enjoying this resource in our city for generations to come.”

The grand opening event will be free to attend and family-friendly activities will follow the ceremony until 4:00 p.m. The ceremony will include remarks by Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, Mayor Scott Matas, Director of Riverside County Office of Economic Development Suzanne Holland, and Riverside County Library System County Librarian Barbara Howison.

The community is invited to attend the opening ceremony with a schedule as followed:

10:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting 10:30 a.m. – Library is officially open to the public 11:30 a.m. – Preschool Story Time, 3D Printer Demonstration, Virtual Reality Experience 12:00 p.m. – Kids Craft 1:00 p.m. – Bilingual Story Time 1:30 p.m. – Kids Craft 2:00 p.m. – 3D Printer Demonstration 2:00 p.m. — Preschool Story Time 2:30 p.m. – Kids Craft 3:00 p.m. – Bilingual Story Time 3:30 p.m. – Kids Craft 3:30 p.m. – 3D Printer Demonstration

Library cards will be issued between the hours of 11:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. on opening day. Please stop by the Friends of the Library Bookstore to see what the new space has to offer.

“Riverside County Library System staff members are very excited about the opening of the Desert Hot Springs Library,” said County Librarian Barbara Howison. “Over the years, residents have taken advantage of the great services offered in the previous building and the use was outgrowing the building. With 15,000 square feet available for books and DVDs, programs for all ages, computer use, and study areas, patrons will appreciate the beautiful new library.”

The Desert Hot Springs Library is one of three libraries that were built for the Riverside County Library System at the same time through a public-private partnership with incredible partners who made this all possible, including Omni West Real Estate, CFP; McCarthy Building Companies, Inc; and Cannon Design. The other two new libraries are in Menifee and French Valley.

“Being a community builder is of chief importance to us at McCarthy. We’re honored to have brought much-needed amenities to the Desert Hot Springs Library, bettering this important neighborhood facility for local residents,” said Vernan Ibong, Project Director of McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. “We’re excited to see how the updated library delights all who visit with its artistic charm and beautifully-crafted design.”

Regular operating hours are: