Palm Springs Man Killed by Hit-And-Run Driver, Police Say

An apparent hit-and-run victim was found dead Friday in a Palm Springs roadway, police said.

Rescue personnel sent just after 4 a.m. to East Palm Canyon Drive, east of Broadmoor Drive, pronounced John Grizzell Jr., 28, of Palm Springs dead at the scene, according to police and coroner’s officials.

Palm Springs police Sgt. Kyle Stjerne said investigators believe Grizzell was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene. No vehicle description was released.

A roughly half-mile stretch of East Palm Canyon Drive was closed for about six hours for the investigation.