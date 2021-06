Shortfest 2021: “All Riders” Documentary with Director Victor Dias Rodrigues

The battle for accessibility in the New York City subway is at the heart of ALL RIDERS from director Victor Dias Rodrigues. The film is taking center stage at the Palm Springs International Shortfest on Saturday, June 26 at 2:30 p.m. and it’s in competition for Local Jury Award and Best Student Documentary Short. Click here for more details.

I spent some time with Rodrigues about the making of the eye-opening documentary.