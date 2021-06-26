Habitat for Humanity dedicated two new homes in Indio

Habitat for Humanity Coachella Valley dedicated two new Indio homes to two East Valley families.

The families received their keys in May following a year of wait due to the pandemic.

The Perez family had been waiting since March 2020 while living in a small apartment with their two young children. They were excited to have a safe yard and a nearby school for the children and room for the grandparents to live with them.

The Padilla family, who were selected to purchase the other home, moved from a small apartment to a new home large enough to accommodate their family of five. The home will also provide easier access for the father who has a disability and is the stay-at-home parent caring for the children.

Both couples, with the help of friends and relatives, worked at Habitat to fulfill the sweat equity required when purchasing a Habitat home. These homes were built in partnership with the City of Indio and are designated as low income and sold with an affordable mortgage and monthly payments. Along with providing the lots for the homes, the City of Indio funded a portion of the construction with the remainder coming from grantors, donors and Habitat ReStore revenues.