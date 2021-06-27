City of Palm Desert hosting 4th of July fireworks

The City of Palm Desert will host a 4th of July fireworks celebration at Civic Center Park.

This years celebration will be slightly scaled down so there will be no live entertainment on the amphitheater stage, but the community can spread across the entire park.

The Independence Day commemoration will start at 8:30 p.m. with a presentation of the flag, national anthem and welcoming remarks. Fireworks will begin at 9:00 p.m. and go approximately 20 minutes accompanied by music simulcast on 100.5 FM and 98.5. The music will be audible throughout the park.

Food trucks and vendors will also be on site.

Attendees can bring food, blankets and chair, but no alcoholic beverages, smoking or portable barbeques will be permitted.

To view more on the days event click here.

Photo courtesy City of Palm Desert