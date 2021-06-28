Fire sparks at marijuana farm in Anza

A wildfire that erupted Monday in Anza scorched about three acres and threatened structures before it was partially contained.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 12:55 p.m. in the area of Meyers Lane and Terwilliger Road, just south of Highway 371, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate to the east in a developed agricultural site.

Several single-wide trailers were in the fire’s path as two Cal Fire air tankers began making runs on the brusher at 1:20 p.m., but there were no reports of damage as of 2:15 p.m.

The aircraft and ground crews slowed the brusher’s spread, and by 2 p.m., firefighters had made steady progress encircling it, prompting the tankers to return to Hemet-Ryan Airport, according to reports from the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.