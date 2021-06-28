Palm Springs Convention Center vaccine clinic to close

A vaccine clinic operated by Curative at the Palm Springs Convention Center is closing June 30 and the team operating there is being converted to a mobile unit that will serve the Coachella Valley.

In addition, a testing site operated at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds is closing June 30.

“The vaccine site at the Palm Springs Convention Center has been such a success and the staff working there has helped protect thousands of Coachella Valley residents,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of Public Health for Riverside County. “The conversion to a mobile team will allow Curative to continue to serve the residents in the area in a more focused and effective way.”

Opened in February through a collaboration with the City of Palm Springs, the convention center site has vaccinated thousands of residents from throughout the region.

“We appreciate the partnership with the City of Palm Springs and the Palm Springs Convention Center. I am very proud that 35,000 people got vaccinated in Palm Springs, the second large vaccine center set up in the Coachella Valley,” said Riverside County Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “The effort that was done here was critical to getting our community and frontline workers protected from COVID-19. It is urgent that everyone get fully vaccinated to be well-protected from severe and fatal illness.”

More than 2.2 million doses have been administered in Riverside County and about 53 percent of the county’s population (12 years and older) have been partially or fully vaccinated.

To find a location of a vaccine site or to make an appointment, which is recommended but not required, click https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. You can also call 951-358-500 for more information.

For COVID-19 testing information, go to gettested.ruhealth.org.