Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage announces “The Summer Is On Concert Series”

Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage announced Tuesday a summer concert series.

They’re calling it, “The Summer Is On Concert Series” and it’s set to kick off July 10 with “The Fab Four.”

Other artists scheduled to perform include: STYX, Pat Benatar with Neil Giraldo, Michael Carbonaro, Kevin James and Tower of Power with Average White Band.

To view a full schedule click here.

“From Jo Koy and Kevin James to STYX and Pat Benatar, our summer concert series has a little something for everyone,” said Darrel Kammeyer, Vice President of Marketing, Agua Caliente Casinos. “The Show has been quiet for far too long, and we (are) thrilled to offer audiences a normal night out to catch top-notch standup comedy and hear hits from some of their favorite music artists.”

Following CDC and state guidance, vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear masks during performances.

Fans with tickets to the previously announced 2020 shows are encouraged to hold on to their tickets because they will be honored for the new dates.

If you are unable to attend the new date, you will be able to request a refund.