City of Coachella Announces Independence Day Celebration

The City of Coachella will be hosting an Independence Day Celebration.

The event will be held on Friday, July 2 at Bagdouma Park.

Festivities will include fireworks, games, local food vendors and live music.

The program of events includes:

• 6PM – DJ2A

• 6:30PM-8:30PM – Thee Champagne Band

• 8:45PM – Mayor and Council Comments

• 8:50PM – National Anthem by Ashley Haro

• 9PM – Fireworks

Food Trucks will include Chaparrito’s Grill, E & E Pels Lemonade, Birrieria La Original, and Chito’s Antojitos.