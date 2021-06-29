City of Indio prepares for Highway 111 repair, community input wanted

The Highway 111 corridor through Indio has roughly 25,000 vehicles passing through the 3.9 mile stretch every day. It is also one of the most heavily traveled roadways in Indio.

As the City works to improve and develop this significant location they are hoping for public input to formulate the “Highway 111 Corridor Specific Plan.” A specific plan provides a road map for how a certain geographic area will be used and developed.

The City’s Community Development Department will host a series of three public meetings to work on the Specific Plan project. It will begin Tuesday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m.

“Highway 111 is the spine of the City and is home to all sectors of our community,” said Kevin Snyder, AICP, Director of Community Development. “As we develop the future vision for its revitalization, we want to hear from business owners, property owners and residents in the Corridor as well as other community members to help guide our planning efforts.”

The Highway 111 Corridor Specific Plan project will incorporate strategies for a minimum of 500 new housing units, quality improvements, and increase economic development opportunities.

