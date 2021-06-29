Desert Hot Springs Man Gets Probation For Assaulting Girlfriend and Children

A 27-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday, June 29, to four years of probation for assaulting his girlfriend and children by threatening them with a knife in the community of Desert Edge.

Orlando Ochoa-Valladares of Desert Hot Springs was arrested last June at the conclusion of a standoff with sheriff’s deputies in the 17000 block of Corkill Road.

Deputies were initially sent to the location at about 4:10 a.m. on June 21, 2020, on a domestic disturbance call, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said the woman and children were able to escape the home after a struggle. Ochoa-Valladares, however, remained in the house alone while sheriff’s deputies were on the scene.

He remained holed up in the house for several hours. Authorities were able to end the standoff with the help of a police dog.

Ochoa-Valladares now pleaded guilty Monday to one misdemeanor count each of criminal threats, spousal battery and child endangerment. His plea was part of a deal with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Otis Sterling handed down the sentence at the Larson Justice Center in Indio as specified in the terms of the agreement, which also included a requirement that the defendant attend one year each of domestic violence and parenting classes. He was also ordered to complete 20 hours of community service, and to serve 30 days of work release in lieu of county jail.

Ochoa-Valladares has no documented felony convictions in Riverside County, though he was serving a three-year probation term at the time of the crime stemming from a misdemeanor vandalism conviction from last year.