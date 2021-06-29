Vehicle fire in Desert Hot Springs spreads to nearby structure

A vehicle fire in Desert Hot Springs on Tuesday, June 29th, spread to a nearby structure before firefighters were able to contain it.

It was not immediately clear what type of structure caught fire or the extent of the damage when it was reported late Tuesday morning in the area of Aurora and Corkill roads.

A half-dozen engine crews responded and encountered the vehicle fully ablaze.

It was fully contained about 30 minutes later, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is still unknown.