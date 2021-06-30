CHP Fourth of July Weekend Enforcement Campaign Starts Friday

California Highway Patrol officers will be ramping up patrols on state highways and roads in Riverside County starting Friday to catch drunk and drug-impaired drivers as part of the agency’s annual Fourth of July crackdown.

The CHP’s “maximum enforcement period” will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and conclude at 11:59 p.m. Monday, during which all available officers will hit the streets for targeted patrols.

“Saving lives is a priority for our officers,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Motorists will help make everyone’s holiday safer on the road by observing the speed limits, avoiding distractions, staying sober, practicing patience and being courteous to other drivers.”

Officers from the Beaumont, Blythe, Indio, Riverside and Temecula CHP stations will deploy on Inland Empire freeways, highways and unincorporated roads for the campaign.

Ray said the objective is not only to send a zero tolerance message to impaired drivers, but all traffic violators.

“Officers will be looking for anyone who is speeding or … posing a danger on the roadways,” she said.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and municipal police departments throughout the county will be carrying out targeted patrols of their own to snare DUI suspects.