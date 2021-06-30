Illegal U-Turn Leads to Fire Hydrant Sinkhole in Cathedral City

An elderly driver hit a fire hydrant in Cathedral City Wednesday, flooding a well known thoroughfare causing slight traffic delays as crews worked to clean up the mess.

The single vehicle collision was reported at about 11:40 a.m. on Dinah Shore Drive between Cathedral Canyon Drive and Via De Anza.

In a press release Chris Parmin, city spokesperson, reported the driver hit the fire hydrant while making an illegal U- turn and left the scene.

Cathedral City police officers have identified the driver and his vehicle was located at his home, according to Parman.

It was unclear whether anybody was injured, and the driver provided Cathedral City Police Department with insurance information which may be used to reimburse the Coachella Valley Water District.

Cathedral City Public Works crews stopped the water flow around noon, though Dinah Shore Drive remained fully closed while mud and debris were cleaned up, Parman said.

The flooding also caused a sinkhole to develop in the area, which could complicate the roadway’s reopening.

Dinah Shore Drive eastbound was expected to reopen around 5 p.m. if the sinkhole didn’t cause extensive damage, Parman said.

The westbound lanes of Dinah Shore Drive will reopen around 10 p.m.

While the road remains closed, motorist are advised to use East palm Canyon Drive or Ramon Road.