NBCares Silver Linings Joslyn Center Reopens

After many months of being closed due to the coronavirus restrictions the Joslyn Center is reopening.

This summer the agency is welcoming back its many members with new and exciting activities.

The Joslyn Center is an avenue for adults 50+ to live healthy and lead fulfilling lives through a multitude of events.

For more infomation call 760-340-3220 or visit their website at joslyncenter.org.