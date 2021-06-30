11 New Coronavirus Hospitilizations, No New Deaths in a Week for Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 11 newly confirmed COVID-19 hospitilizations and no additional deaths Tuesday.

The county has 301,655 coronavirus cases and 4,627 deaths.

This is an update for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,278 (+12) cases, 73 deaths

Cathedral City: 7,193 (+8)cases, 113 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,795 (+7) cases, 128 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,113 (-1) cases, 50 deaths

Palm Desert: 4,016 (+10) cases, 119 deaths

Indian Wells: 198 (-1) cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,488 (+7) cases, 61 deaths

Indio: 12,419 (-34) cases, 225 deaths

Coachella: 7,942 (-3) cases, 97 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,055 (-1) cases, 9 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 670 (+4) cases, 10 deaths

Thermal: 473 (-3) cases, 9 deaths

Mecca: 1,139 (+2) cases, 19 deaths

North Shore: 361 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 885 (+5) cases, 8 deaths

Sky Valley: 223 (+1) cases, 5 deaths

Cabazon: 327 (+1) cases, 7 death

Anza: 148 (-6) cases, 1 death

There are 898 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the county, there are 13,354 probable cases based on antigen tests .

According to the Riverside University Health System, 50 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Tuesday. That number includes 13 patients in intensive care units.

There are no newly reported fatalities keeping the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,627.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 296,130.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 189 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county’s COVID positivity rate is 1.1%, down from 1.2% the previous week, while the state-adjusted case rate is 1.5 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average, compared to 1.6 per 100,000 2 weeks ago.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

