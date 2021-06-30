11 New Coronavirus Hospitilizations, No New Deaths in a Week for Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 11 newly confirmed COVID-19 hospitilizations and no additional deaths Tuesday.
The county has 301,655 coronavirus cases and 4,627 deaths.
This is an update for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:
Desert Hot Springs: 4,278 (+12) cases, 73 deaths
Cathedral City: 7,193 (+8)cases, 113 deaths
Palm Springs: 3,795 (+7) cases, 128 deaths
Rancho Mirage: 1,113 (-1) cases, 50 deaths
Palm Desert: 4,016 (+10) cases, 119 deaths
Indian Wells: 198 (-1) cases, 6 deaths
La Quinta: 3,488 (+7) cases, 61 deaths
Indio: 12,419 (-34) cases, 225 deaths
Coachella: 7,942 (-3) cases, 97 deaths
Thousand Palms: 1,055 (-1) cases, 9 deaths
Bermuda Dunes: 670 (+4) cases, 10 deaths
Thermal: 473 (-3) cases, 9 deaths
Mecca: 1,139 (+2) cases, 19 deaths
North Shore: 361 cases, 1 death
Oasis: 885 (+5) cases, 8 deaths
Sky Valley: 223 (+1) cases, 5 deaths
Cabazon: 327 (+1) cases, 7 death
Anza: 148 (-6) cases, 1 death
There are 898 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.
According to the county, there are 13,354 probable cases based on antigen tests .
According to the Riverside University Health System, 50 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Tuesday. That number includes 13 patients in intensive care units.
There are no newly reported fatalities keeping the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,627.
The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 296,130.
The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 189 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.
The county’s COVID positivity rate is 1.1%, down from 1.2% the previous week, while the state-adjusted case rate is 1.5 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average, compared to 1.6 per 100,000 2 weeks ago.
The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.
Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.
Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.
Article updated: 6/30/2021