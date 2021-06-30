Public Social Service Offices returns to normal business hours

Social service offices that offer access to food, housing and health services are returning to normal business hours Thursday, July 1 to serve Riverside County residents in the post-pandemic recovery.

Most lobbies will re-open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hours of public access had been temporarily reduced to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Economic disruptions from the global health crisis exposed the vulnerabilities of many Riverside County families and individuals.

“We are pleased to welcome our communities back and are here to provide assistance to help people get on their feet,” said Allison Gonzalez, assistant director of Self Sufficiency Services in Riverside County. “Our hope is to see individuals and communities emerge from the pandemic stronger and more resilient than before.”

As onsite locations return to pre-pandemic hours, Gonzalez and others continue to encourage customers and applicants to access services by internet or phone and to schedule an appointment when possible.

Fully vaccinated visitors and DPSS employees are not required to wear facial coverings inside DPSS offices but facial coverings are encouraged.

