City of Banning Implements Independent Animal Control

The city of Banning implemented local management of animal control services Thursday, ending a contract with Riverside County.

The Banning City Council opted not to renew its three-year agreement with the Department of Animal Services after the 2020-21 fiscal year, believing local control was sufficient to serve residents’ needs. The new fiscal year started Thursday.

“That means the county’s animal control officers will not be patrolling Banning,” Department of Animal Services spokesman John Welsh said.

He said all pet impounds from Banning that are in county shelters will be transferred to the city’s shelter at 2444 Charles St. More information is available at http://www.arerescue.org.

Neighboring Cherry Valley will continue to be serviced by the county. The city of Beaumont operates its own animal control agency.

With the end of the Banning contract, the Department of Animal Services now handles patrol, impound and rescue services in 16 cities countywide.